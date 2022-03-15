I stick to FLA review board gun permit recommendations – Chang

Citing a policy shift, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says he does not review the recommendations of the Review Board of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) in relation to the granting of firearm licences.

He said that the policy shift was implemented in 2017.

Chang, who is also chairman of the joint select committee reviewing the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022, told lawmakers today that he has never reviewed the decisions of the Review Board of the FLA.

He said that since 2017, the Government introduced significant policy changes aimed at correcting the irregularities and deficiencies uncovered in the special report of the Integrity Commission that was tabled in Parliament last week.

Giving reasons for the policy change, Chang told committee members that the Government found it inappropriate that a policy unit within the Ministry of National Security should be asked to review the work of a high-level panel.

The review board is headed by a former president of the Court of Appeal and supported by a former senior deputy director of public prosecutions and a retired senior police officer.

“We find the character of the chairman of this panel to be unimpeachable and beyond reproach. As a result, the findings and recommendations of the board are accepted as recommended,” Chang said.

The security minister's remarks come against the background of a damning Integrity Commission report on the FLA's issuance of firearm licences to persons with criminal traces.

The commission charged that former government minister Robert Montague knowingly granted a firearm permit to six people with criminal traces while he was national security minister.

Montague, who was the Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, resigned last Wednesday.

The legislation gives the security minister the power to recommend gun permits, whether entirely of his own volition, or on the recommendation of a review board.

The Integrity Commission also cited Peter Bunting, who was national security minister between 2012 and 2016, for granting a licence to a man whose United States (US) records for drug trafficking were expunged.

The other concerned another man who was never charged for that matter.

An assault case against him was dismissed and the judge made no orders in another.

Bunting has taken issue with the final report, saying it had left out “important” parts of his submission relating to the role of the firearm review board which would “assist the public in distilling the facts of the cases”.

At today's committee meeting, Chang said that administrative processes have been put in place at the FLA to prevent the kind of errors and deficiencies flagged in the commission's report.

Here are some of the administrative changes that have been implemented at the FLA:

· In 2017, Major General Antony Anderson, former Chairman of the Board of the FLA, introduced a system where only board members who attend the meeting are allowed to sign off on applications and reports should be signed by all board members attending.

· Greater relationship with the National Intelligence Bureau and other intelligence agencies established, as the FLA move towards a more system check for the security clearance of applicants.

· The board no longer reverses its own decisions or that of previous boards.

· The board no longer considers applications unless all security clearances are attached to the files.

· The Morph Rapid machine was installed, which provides electronic reports on the criminal background, if any, of all holders or applicants, within seconds.

· Discontinuation of the practice where staff members of the FLA or other third parties sign for or collect packages on behalf of applicants or holders.

· Third-party renewals have been discontinued.

· Online tracking system for applications established.

· The authority's website has been renovated.

· There has been upward of 70 per cent turnover of staff at the authority since 2017.

· All staff members who are brought in are fully vetted and undergo integrity testing.

· All board members must pass fit-and-proper criteria.

