Father shot dead, daughter and another man injured in Trelawny bar robbery

A popular farmer was shot and killed in Warsop, Trelawny on Thursday night, while his daughter and a male neighbour were shot and injured.

The deceased has been identified as Patrick Griffiths, otherwise called 'Culture', who lived at Blind Lane in Warsop.

It is reported that about 10:30 pm, Griffiths and his daughter were inside a bar where she worked when they observed two armed men approaching the door to the establishment.

The men reportedly pointed their firearms inside the bar and demanded money.

Griffiths reportedly tried to close the door to the establishment and was shot during the process.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His daughter was also shot.

The gunmen then robbed the establishment of an undetermined sum of money.

While escaping the gunmen came upon a man who had overheard the gunshots and went to the bar to investigate.

He was shot in his upper body by the gunmen, who then fled the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded victims were rushed to hospital where Griffiths was pronounced dead and his daughter and the man admitted.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

