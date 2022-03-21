Boone Hall's Stephen Jones has died

Janet Silvera, Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Stephen Jones, owner of the iconic Boone Hall Oasis in Stony Hill, St Andrew, has died.

Jones, who was suffering from Leukaemia (cancer of the blood), died at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston this morning.

He was 63 years old and would have celebrated his next birthday on April 12.

Jones, who transformed the heavily vegetated Boone Hall into a vision of exotic weddings, fine dining and memorable Sunday morning breakfast treats, was found ill at his home last night by friends who were checking on him.

A few weeks ago, Jones' friends staged a national blood drive so that he could do his transfusion treatment without interruption.

Known for being conscientious, Jones was described as someone who made a massive contribution to the preservation and the sustainability of the environment.

“He cared about people, and was one of the most protective person I knew. If you had a problem, it was his problem too,” specialist educator Winsome Stewart, a friend of Jones for over 40 years told The Gleaner.

She last spoke with Jones on Saturday.

