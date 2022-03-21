Man killed, another injured and woman sexually assaulted in home invasion

One man was killed, another shot and injured and a woman sexually assaulted during a robbery in Nembhard Town, St Elizabeth last night.

The Junction police say about 8:15 p.m., armed men invaded a family's home and demanded cash and cellular phones.

During a struggle between 29-year-old Jermaine Green and one of the gunmen, Green, also called 'Jimbo' was shot.

Another man was shot and injured and a female sexually assaulted.

The robbers escaped with cellular phones and an undetermined sum of cash.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and the injured people taken to hospital where Green was pronounced dead on arrival.

The injured man and woman are being treated.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist investigators in locating the perpetrators to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2056, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com