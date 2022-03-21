William Knibb student stabbed to death by another

Hopeton Bucknor Gleaner Writer

A William Knibb High school student is now dead, and another student taken into police custody following a stabbing incident at the institution in Trelawny, on Monday.

The dead student had been identified as Khamal Hall.

Reports are that shortly after 11:00am, Hall was on the school compound when he got in an altercation with another male student.

The accused allegedly used a knife to stab Hall in the upper regions of his back.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hall was rushed to the Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the accused student was later taken into custody by the Falmouth police.