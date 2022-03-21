Man wanted for six murders killed by police

Ainsely Woodburn, who was wanted for six murders and several shooting incidents, has been killed by the police.

The police say Woodburn was shot dead during a confrontation with lawmen in Bellaire Meadows, St Ann yesterday.

The police are also reporting that a Glock pistol containing seven rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

