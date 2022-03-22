‘It’s a good thing!’

Residents living in Wareika Hill in east Kingston have welcomed the Government’s move to establish an army base in the community to target gangsters who have been hiding in the mountainous terrain and unleashing mayhem on the country.

During a visit to the community of Wareika Hills after the announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday, several residents, who all asked for their identities to be withheld, told The Gleaner that members of the Oliver Road Gang, the Base One Gang and the Wareika Hill Gang all have their secret spots in the mountainous terrain, which cops in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are not equipped to challenge.

“Back then [in the past], it was one gang. They were friends and dem split inna two,” one male resident told The Gleaner in a tone barely above a whisper as he recalled the history of the gangs hiding in Wareika Hills.

He continued, “Dem little blue-suit police officer deh, who sometimes come ina pair fi patrol, dem alone can’t do anything fi catch criminal. Di man dem weapon more powerful than di police dem own, so hopefully di soldier dem will help dem out more.”

Another male resident said that the secluded spaces and rough terrain Wareika Hill have been a safe haven for fugitives over the years to hide out, plan and practise for their major operations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“A lot of persons still live around here. There are a lot of houses, but there is no lighting around here. It’s pitch-black at nights. If the soldiers can operate from these hills, this is going to be perfect. Surprisingly, there are literally some tracks in and around this place. It’s crazy!” the man continued.

He added, “When you have warfare, the police have a hard time and the criminals are hiding, with an amazing view of the city.”

During a tour of the area, The Gleaner’s team was shown three spots that, it is rumoured, are the strategic locations from which the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will establish its bases. One spot is adjacent to a cell site, which is a partially flat area that overlooks west Kingston; another overlooks east Kingston and the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway and the football field at Rockfort; and a flat area that is sometimes used as a football field.

CRIMINAL NETWORKS

A female resident said a section of Wareika Hill from the east Kingston end connects with August Town, which is another violence-prone area where the criminals have their networks.

“It’s an easy thing for them to come cross and come here. The terrain is a major benefit for criminals. The police have a hard time policing these area,” she said.

The woman told The Gleaner that she believes business will boom for operators in the community and areas neighbouring Wareika Heights, should there be an army base committed to serving, protecting and safeguarding the lives of decent citizens who still live in the area.

“Business people in Rockfort will benefit. When war a gwaan, no money can’t mek. It’s guerilla warfare. They [the criminals] extort people a lot around here. Gangsters from the hill come down and kick off their doors and enter,” she said.

Persons living in the neighbouring Pleasant Heights, who said they are strong supporters of the People’s National Party, also welcome the initiative announced by Holness.

“What him a do is good thing, but a nuh our prime minister. The development ... nothing nuh wrong with it, meaning the road weh him a build and di soldier dem weh him a put up de. Good thing that!” one man said.

A female resident added, “Might be it control the little crime in here! Might?! Mi feel seh it a, go control the crime in the area!”

Holness said in Parliament on Thursday that more than 100 acres of hilltop lands have been given to the JDF for the creation of a special operations base.

“This is a strategic location from which the JDF can take control of that mountain range, and conduct a range of operations in support of the JCF and other national security goals. This is the first of many more to come,” he said.

Holness said that he is determined to ensure that criminals do not feel that they have control and are out of the reach of law enforcement.

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com