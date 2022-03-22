Sittings to resume at Sutton Street court following security threat
Published:Tuesday | March 22, 2022 | 1:21 PM
Activities are to resume at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court (Civil Division) at 2 p.m following a security threat this morning.
The police were called in after a threatening phone call was made to the court office about 10:20 a.m.
The courthouse was immediately evacuated but after two hours court staff, including judges, were allowed to re-enter.
Some persons who had cases set for hearing today had earlier left the precincts.
Several court users complained they were greatly inconvenienced.
