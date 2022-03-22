Royal Visit 2022 | 'London will burn if no reparation', says protester

Kimone Francis/Staff Reporter

Declaring that "London will burn" unless reparation is made to the descendants of enslaved people, Montego Bay resident Joy Whitter, is opposing the visit of British Royals Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate.

The Royals are expected to arrive in Jamaica for a three-day visit as part of The Queen's platinum jubilee celebration.

Whitter is among dozens of people protesting across from the British High Commission in New Kingston ahead of the arrival of the Royal couple.

"The enslavers' children are coming here and are having a good time while we having a bad time," Whitter told The Gleaner. "We're really having a bad time and it hurts."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She said Jamaica, a former British colony, has been left underdeveloped by Europeans who first took control of lands in 1655.

The island later became a British colony in 1702 and gained independence in 1962.

Whitter is demanding reparation from the British, arguing that it is the only thing that will stop the pending destruction of London.

Linking the current crime epidemic to the lack of resources for young people, Whitter suggested that the British are to be blamed.

"We need justice. African people need justice. We need reparation. We need to be developed. We're so underdeveloped. We're hurting," she charged.

Meanwhile, human rights advocate Carla Gullotta, Stand Up for Jamaica's executive director, said the protest is warranted because slavery was unacceptable.

"If people want to forgive that is fine but nobody should forget," she said.

Several Rastafarians and members of the United Independents' Congress make up the bulk of placard-bearing protesters at the peaceful demonstration.

Several armed security guards lined the entrance to the British High Commission, while uniformed police watched.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com