Stabbed Petersfield High student released from hospital

The Westmoreland police have confirmed that the 15-year-old girl who was stabbed by a female schoolmate at Petersfield High in Westmoreland Wednesday morning has been treated and released from hospital.

Investigators say the incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. while the students were on the compound.

Reports are that both 10th-graders were involved in an altercation when the accused student removed a knife from her underwear and stabbed the other student.

Administrative staff and students rushed to the injured girl’s aid and transported her to hospital.

About an hour later, two other female students got into another fight outside the school gate that was quelled by schoolmates and administrative staff.

The dual confrontation forced the school to close its doors at 10:30 a.m., where the police and parents of the four students involved in both fights were called into a meeting.

Personnel at Petersfield High related that they were unable to comment on the incidents and that the principal and parents were locked in a meeting.

The stabbing is the second such incident to have taken place at a school over the last two weeks.

Camal Hall, a 10th-grader at William Knibb Memorial High, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a classmate, on March 21.

The slain 16-year-old was reportedly accused of stealing his friend’s guard ring.

