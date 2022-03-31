Sweet Six Team! St Jago wins Schools’ Challenge Quiz

St Jago High School this evening set off jubilation inside and outside the studios of Television Jamaica (TVJ) in St Andrew after beating Calabar 28-16 to win its sixth Schools' Challenge Quiz title.

With six crowns, the Monk Street, St Catherine-based institution joins Munro College as third most successful schools in the 53-year-old competition.

Kingston College with 11 titles is the winningest school followed by dethroned champions, Ardenne, with eight.

The Romeo Lee-coached St Jago last won in 2019.

The live studio final was held amid some of the usual fanfare with the return of cheering supporters following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month.

Calabar is coached by Kemoy Lindsay and Tobeyan Dreckett.

Jean-Paul Menou was the quiz master for the final.

SECTION SCORES:

First section

St Jago - 7

Calabar - 5

Second Section (Speed challenge)

St Jago - 24

Calabar - 15

Third section (Buzzer challenge)

St Jago - 28

Calabar - 16

ST JAGO'S WINNING YEARS

1988

1990

2008

2010

2019

2022

TEAM ST JAGO

Jhaneille Esson (Captain)

Jermaine Miller

Joshua Wallen

Leroy Cassanova

CALABAR'S WINNING YEARS

1989

2004

2005

2006

2012

TEAM CALABAR

Matthew Aiken

Tireeq Sutherland

Willando Blair

Mileek Dilworth

