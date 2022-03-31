Sweet Six Team! St Jago wins Schools’ Challenge Quiz
St Jago High School this evening set off jubilation inside and outside the studios of Television Jamaica (TVJ) in St Andrew after beating Calabar 28-16 to win its sixth Schools' Challenge Quiz title.
With six crowns, the Monk Street, St Catherine-based institution joins Munro College as third most successful schools in the 53-year-old competition.
Kingston College with 11 titles is the winningest school followed by dethroned champions, Ardenne, with eight.
The Romeo Lee-coached St Jago last won in 2019.
The live studio final was held amid some of the usual fanfare with the return of cheering supporters following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month.
Calabar is coached by Kemoy Lindsay and Tobeyan Dreckett.
Jean-Paul Menou was the quiz master for the final.
SECTION SCORES:
First section
St Jago - 7
Calabar - 5
Second Section (Speed challenge)
St Jago - 24
Calabar - 15
Third section (Buzzer challenge)
St Jago - 28
Calabar - 16
ST JAGO'S WINNING YEARS
1988
1990
2008
2010
2019
2022
TEAM ST JAGO
Jhaneille Esson (Captain)
Jermaine Miller
Joshua Wallen
Leroy Cassanova
CALABAR'S WINNING YEARS
1989
2004
2005
2006
2012
TEAM CALABAR
Matthew Aiken
Tireeq Sutherland
Willando Blair
Mileek Dilworth
