Two men shot inside restaurant on Olympic Way

Two men were shot and injured at a restaurant on Olympic Way in St Andrew this evening.

They were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital for treatment.

Residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

A heavy security presence is now at the location.

This double shooting follows Tuesday's double murder on nearby McKinley Crescent in which reggae icon Tabby Diamond was killed.

Tabby, real name Donald Orlando Shaw, 67, was among a group of five persons who came under attack.

He and another man succumbed to injuries, while three others were hospitalised.

The police are yet to determine if the incidents are linked.

More to come.

