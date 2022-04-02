Clarendon student among two decomposing bodies found

Seventeen-year-old Central High School student Jason White has been identified among the two people whose decomposing bodies were found in Sevens Heights, May Pen, Clarendon yesterday.

White is also known as 'MJ'.

The other victim is 19-year-old Lyndon Brown, alias 'Tickle'.

About 2:35 p.m. Friday, residents stumbled upon the decomposing bodies in bushes and summoned the police.

One of the bodies had a red handkerchief around the neck and was clad in black merino, orange and black shorts and a pair of brown Clarks.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The second body was clad in a blue and white T-shirt, blue sleeveless jacket, jeans and a pair of green sneakers.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com