Man arrested for allegedly shooting at woman, firearm seized

A man has been taken into custody by the Lawrence Tavern police in relation to a gun attack on a woman in Goulbourne district in rural St Andrew this afternoon.

A firearm was also seized.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m.

The Gleaner understands that the man is a taxi operator who reportedly intervened in a domestic dispute and a firearm was brought into play.

The complainant contacted the police who quickly dispatched a team.

Reports are that the man was accosted in the area and during questioning he allegedly confessed he was armed with the gun and later pointed the police to where the weapon was hidden.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, crime scene detectives in the St Andrew North police division have been busy over the last 24 hours.

About 1:15 a.m., a man known as Christopher was murdered near the entrance to the community of Cassava Piece, in the vicinity of Old Parochial Road.

There was also a second shooting in Cassava Piece near a footbridge this morning.

No injuries were reported.

There was also a fatal stabbing of an employee this morning at Tile City on Constant Spring Road this morning.

And The Gleaner was also informed that some time Wednesday night men went to the Mount Airy community to murder a businessman.

A resident told our news team that two of the would-be attackers were held and beaten and their motor vehicle set ablaze.

Two of the other attackers managed to escape while a third man was handed over to the police.

He is now under police guard in hospital in critical condition.

Senior Superintendent Aaron Fletcher, commanding officer for the division, could not be reached for comment.

- Andre Williams

