Body wrapped in sheet, duct taped found at sea in Kingston

The body of an unidentified man was fished from the sea in Rae Town in Kingston this morning.

It is reported that about 9:30 a.m. residents saw an object floating in the water and called the police.

Scores of onlookers gathered at the location to get a glimpse of the corpse.

The body was wrapped in a sheet and duct tape was used around the head.

A rope was also tied to the body.

The body was removed from the water and taken to a morgue where a post-mortem is to be conducted.

- Andre Williams

