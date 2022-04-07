Body wrapped in sheet, duct taped found at sea in Kingston
Published:Thursday | April 7, 2022 | 12:26 PM
The body of an unidentified man was fished from the sea in Rae Town in Kingston this morning.
It is reported that about 9:30 a.m. residents saw an object floating in the water and called the police.
Scores of onlookers gathered at the location to get a glimpse of the corpse.
The body was wrapped in a sheet and duct tape was used around the head.
A rope was also tied to the body.
The body was removed from the water and taken to a morgue where a post-mortem is to be conducted.
- Andre Williams
