Family of guard killed in road accident demands justice

The family of Ambrose Service, the popular St James security guard who was killed after being struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the road in Coral Gardens, St James, on February 20, is demanding justice over his death.

The family members, several of whom travelled from the United States for Service’s funeral today, told The Sunday Gleaner that they are not satisfied with the police report about the accident and are unhappy with the slow pace of the investigation.

Service’s mother, Finnetta Service, said her son, who celebrated his 59th birthday on January 9, did not deserve to die in the manner in which he did.

She said her son, who is affectionately called ‘Junior’, was the breadwinner for his three children.

“Junior is my favourite son. I love all my sons very much, but Junior, who is living here in Jamaica, depends on me for a lot of things even though he is a fully grown man,” stated the distraught mother, who lives overseas.

“That same week when he died, I had just spoken to him and was also packing a barrel to ship to Jamaica for him and his children. It came as a shock to me when I got news that he was killed while crossing the roadway in Montego Bay.”

The weeping woman told The Sunday Gleaner that her son was of good health, very sober, and as far as she knew, he was capable of crossing the road in a proper manner.

“I learnt that he was crossing the roadway at a pedestrian crossing while the lights were on red facing the traffic, so this would mean that he expected all vehicles to stop, but we heard that some female driver sped through the stop light, drive down the roadway and run him over,” Finnetta stated. “I can’t believe that my son will be buried without closure to his death.”

Steven, the younger brother of the deceased, told The Sunday Gleaner that Ambrose was a very fun-loving, jovial, kind and caring individual, who was always looking out for his family, friends and others around him.

“My brother is one of the best [persons] you could ever find. He was very hard-working, and, in fact, at the time of his death, he was employed to Discount Lumber and Hardware as a forklift driver, and also to Pine Hurst Villa in Coral Gardens as a security guard,” Steven said.

“We were told that he had just left the villa and had gone across to Harvey Beach to purchase food, and while on his way back, he was in the process of crossing the roadway, and this was shortly after 8 p.m., when he was struck down.”

He continued, “Since his death, we have not heard anything substantial about the investigation, or even if the woman who was driving the vehicle was warned for prosecution. All we have been getting is a runaround from the investigating officer at the Coral Gardens Police Station.

“We want justice for our brother. When one stands on the outside and listens to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, you would believe that they are actually doing a perfect job, but when you actually have to deal with them, that’s when you discover that there are so many flaws in the Jamaica justice system.”

The family is also making an appeal to anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the police.

BEING INVESTIGATED

When contacted, a police officer at the St James traffic department told The Sunday Gleaner that he was not in possession of any updates, but said that the accident was under investigation.

“To be frank, I know of the accident, but as to make a comment on the nature of the investigation, I am not able to do so, and I also cannot confirm if the female driver was prosecuted or warned for prosecution,” the officer stated.

The police reported that about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, Service was attempting to cross a section of the highway in the vicinity of Harvey Beach in Montego Bay, when he was struck by vehicle driven by a female motorist. He died on the spot.

Service will be buried today in the family plot in Point district, St James.

Up to last Friday morning, there had been 107 road fatalities since the start of the year, a 13 per cent year-on-year increase. Pedestrians have accounted for 24 per cent of those killed on the roads since January.

