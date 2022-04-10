A heavenly model on Earth

Easter is a time that we celebrate Christ’s sacrifice for the sins of mankind. And, although marriage may not seem like a relevant topic during this season, the truth is that marriage was designed by God as a blessing and an earthly model of the unity between the trinity in heaven. It was also designed as a covenant between a man, a woman and God.

Marriage is comprised of two human beings, the basic unit in an army and the basic unit for success, but, if we look around us, we see that marriages are under siege. There is so much in our society that works against marriages. Individualism, the promotion of selfishness in our society, the battle of the sexes, the pain from past relationships, and so much more.

Marriage was God’s strategy for subduing the untamed nature of Earth. Adam alone couldn’t achieve it, so God made Eve to join with Adam in this work. Satan understood the assignment, and deceived Eve in believing otherwise. Today, his work continues all across the world.

What God originally created to provide peace, well-being, godly advancement, and a source of power, has been attacked and, in some instances, reduced to a source of pain, failure and tragedy. Instead of what God intended, it invokes feelings of imprisonment, torment and abuse for many.

Despite what we see, unity in marriage is a gateway to victorious living. God set up marriage to be a place of oneness and a source of blessing. This is confirmed in both the Old and New Testaments, “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.” Ephesians 5:31 (NIV) and Genesis 2:24 (NIV). No other institution has the potential for the kind of unity that God intended. In a marriage, the unity is physical, emotional, and spiritual, as the two become one flesh and there is great power released through it.

In Genesis 11, in the account of the tower of Babel, the people spoke the same language. They had a project that united them as they built a tower aiming to reach the heavens. It was great enough to get God’s attention and “The Lord said, “If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. 7 Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other.” Genesis 11:6-7 (NIV).

God had to intervene to keep this perverse nation from advancing evil through their project. He confused their language so that they couldn’t stand united for this man-centred purpose. So, too, the enemy confuses communication in marriages so that couples cannot stand united for the glory of God. He often causes us to focus on what we want rather than on what God wants.

If unity carries such significant power, what would happen if married couples started to walk in total unity? In oneness, they would be able to transform some things in their lives, families, and neighbourhoods. Our nation would thrive under godly, united marriages.

In the beginning when Adam and Eve were in unity, God gave them the power and the blessing to dominate their environment. God wants unity in marriages that are submitted to Him, because, when there is unity, God’s power is available to shape the environment. If you are married or intending to be married, I encourage you to commit to godly unity with your spouse and help to transform our nation.