Man in custody following gun seizure by Irish Town cops

A man is in custody following the seizure of a gun by the Irish Town Police in St Andrew.

The weapon was confiscated yesterday.

In a post to Twitter, the police revealed that the weapon is a Smith and Wesson pistol. Thirteen rounds of ammunition were also seized. No further details were provided on the circumstances which led to the seizure and subsequent arrest of the man.

