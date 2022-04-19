Flash flood warning in effect for five parishes

A flash flood warning is now in effect for Portland, St Mary, St Ann, Trelawny and St James and a flash flood watch for all other parishes.

A flash flood warning means flooding has been reported and residents in low-lying areas should move to higher ground.

A flash flood watch means flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures and be ready for quick action if there is flooding or if a warning is issued.

Small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks are reminded to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions return to normal.

Flooding has been reported in the following areas of St James:

Fairview

West Gate Hills

South Gully

St Clavers Avenue

Rosemount Gardens

Portland

In the event of heavy rains:

Be ready to evacuate if you live in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Decide on likely evacuation routes.

Avoid flooded waterways, like fords, gullies, streams or rivers

Ensure that all important documents are secured in plastic bags or waterproof containers

Turn off all electrical power, gas and water supplies in areas that are at risk of flooding

