Judge shocked after convict gets job as orderly

A judge who convicted a man for a robbery some years ago was left surprised when he appeared recently in chambers at the Supreme Court to be the judge's orderly.

When the man came into the judge's chambers, the judge was shocked to see him and it is reported that the judge uttered “but I know you.”

There was no response from the man in regards to the judge's remark.

The man was accused of committing a robbery and was found guilty by the very judge who he was assigned to assist as an orderly.

The matter was reported to court officials and the orderly was transferred to the library.

Following further investigations, the orderly was dismissed from the job.

“It is very frightening and embarrassing for all of us who work in the justice system that such an incident took place because the criminal record for an employee must be produced before the hiring takes place,” a senior member of staff commented told The Gleaner.

"This is a breach of protection for us as judges and a breach of security for the court," a judge remarked about the incident.

Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges are each assigned police personnel referred to as a Close Protection Officer.

A decision was taken some time ago that the duties of those cops are solely to be bodyguards and they should offer no other assistance to the judges.

Civilians were then employed as orderlies to assist the judges in carrying out their duties.

"I do hope that this incident will never happen again because those who are in the position of hiring must ensure that all the relevant background checks including criminal records are done before someone is employed," the senior member of staff added.

- Barbara Gayle

