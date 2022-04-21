Man crashes stolen car in Manchester

The police in Manchester are on the hunt for a man who today crashed a stolen motor car along the Melrose Bypass.

According to the police, the wrecked car was found abandoned along the roadway around midday.

The police said they could not immediately confirm the circumstances surrounding how the vehicle was stolen.

However, the owner was able to identify the vehicle at the scene.

- Tamara Bailey

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.