Businessman, secretary shot in Discovery Bay 

A businessman and his secretary were shot and wounded by two gunmen travelling on a motorbike in Discovery Bay, St Ann on Thursday.

The gunmen, riding on a motorcycle, struck at the Hiteck Garage around 1:30 pm.

The pillion reportedly entered the facility and enquired about bike parts.

He then went back to speak to the driver of the motorbike before returning and opening fire on both persons.

The businessman was shot several times while his secretary received injuries to her back.

They were both were admitted to a hospital in serious condition.

Nine spent casings were found at the scene.

According to police statistics, from January 1 to April 15, St Ann recorded 12 shootings, resulting in nine injuries.

