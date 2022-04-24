Port Royal road blocked by fallen utility poles

The police are reporting that the Port Royal main road has been blocked by fallen utility poles.

The blockage is in the vicinity of the Port Royal Cemetery.

The cause of the blockage was not immediately ascertained.

There is no alternative route.

