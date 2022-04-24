Kevin Downswell grateful for God’s grace

‘For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.’ - Ephesians 2 verses 8-10

As Christians commemorated the Easter season last week with much expressions of appreciation for the death, burial and resurrection of Christ, international gospel recording artiste Kevin Downswell also added to his gratitude list, Grace.

Also noted as the title of his latest release and his first single since the start of the year, the multi-award winning singer shared that the message he hopes to share in this new song is fitting for a time such as this.

“We are living in a time and a season where just knowing you are above ground is a blessing. Jamaica and the rest of the world have gone through a lot the past couple years. Many of us have lost family members, home, income, and the list of losses goes on. We have been through much,” he said.

Shedding light on the meaning of grace, Downswell noted that the word translates to God’s unmerited favour and that there is nothing that can be done to earn it.

He continued: “As a matter of fact, many of us, including myself, deserve the opposite of grace, but God in His love kept us, preserved us, and, in some cases, elevated us. There is nothing that’s happened in my life where I can boldly say I did it or I am the reason it all came together. No, God did it. In spite of myself, in spite of my failures and flaws, He never even waited for me to get it together before He made a move. That is grace, and that I am so grateful for.”

Describing the new single as explosive, captivating and different from his other songs, Downswell alerted that listeners can anticipate a powerful and catchy chorus that is expected to usher them into the presence of God.

“I pray this song will help many to see how good God has been to them, no matter where they are, and to give Him praise and adoration just for being God. I also pray it will be a source of God’s richest blessings and inspiration,” he shared, adding that the song is produced by Lamar ‘Riff Raff’ Brown and is available on all streaming platforms.