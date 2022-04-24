Publishing company gives Christian authors their day to shine

On April 29 and 30, Jamaican Christian authors will have two days to showcase their books, courtesy of international faith-based publishing agency Daylight Publishers.

Owned by Crystal Daye, an award-winning author, global book coach, podcaster, and international speaker, the event will also feature the inaugural Kingdom Author Success Workshop, which will be held on the first day (Friday) at Christar Villas Hotel, and a conference and book fair (Saturday) at the St Andrew High School Auditorium.

“The occasion will be the first of its kind in Jamaica. It is intended as a unique meeting place for local authors and the reading populace, while catering to family members of all ages,” Daye said.

The two-day event will include a one-day boot camp for writers and aspiring writers, Kingdom Indie Author Awards – a ceremony aimed at recognising and empowering independent authors who are passionate about influencing lives through books and a book fair; and a marketplace for vendors and authors to exhibit and sell to the wider public.

The two-day event will climax with a gospel concert featuring performances by Pastor Junior Tucker, Christopher Gayle, Nicholet Brown-Lee, and others.

Daye told Family and Religion that the catalyst for hosting the event is that as a book business coach, she listened to the goals of many of the authors and potential ones on a daily basis.

“I am aware of the potential and creativity that Jamaicans possess to be world-class writers and, more specifically, Christian writers with transformative perspectives and insights that persons from all backgrounds can benefit from. Monetising their work as authors is a skill set that must be acquired because producing and selling books is a business that requires the right tools and guidance,” she said, noting that that is why they are excited to present this opportunity to all persons interested in writing while showcasing the impressive work already published by fellow Jamaican authors.

The book fair, she said, is designed to promote reading across all ages, including children under 12 years who will be entertained at the interactive ‘Kids Corner’. It will be an opportunity for authors and other booth holders to sell to attendees of the event and the general public.

Daylight Publishers has five years of experience impacting over 50,000 women of faith by helping them to bring different types of books to life, build brands, and grow their businesses.

In 2021, Daye was listed in Yahoo Finance as one of the top book coaches to watch. She is also one of the top 20 Christian Life Coaches in 2022, according to Divine Purpose Magazine. She is an active member of the Independent Book Publishers Association, the Christian Indie Publishing Association, the Non-Fiction Author Association, and the Book Industry Association of Jamaica.