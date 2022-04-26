Port security officers complain of ‘unhealthy’ working conditions

WESTERN BUREAU:

OFFICERS EMPLOYED to port security at Sangster International Airport and Montego Bay Freeport are accusing the management of running the organisation in a manner akin to slavery.

“Working conditions are the worst since I have been working here. We all signed a contract for eight hours work per day. Officers now working up to 24 hours straight,” said ‘Nancy’ (not her real name), who has over 15 years working with the security corps.

“It is unhealthy, especially for females in their mid-30s. There are supervisors who have no respect when they speak to officers. An officer complaining that she needed a break on a 24-hour shift to take care of her personal hygiene and was told ‘Tell yu man fi bring clothes come fi yuh’,” Nancy, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Gleaner following a meeting at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay last week.

The veteran officer continued her disclosure, saying that they are forced to work beyond their regular shift even while uncertainty surrounds their remuneration.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are forced to do overtime, and when we get paid, there is no indication of what we are being paid for. The extra working hours result in officers being exhausted,” she shared. “Our complaints fall on deaf ears as nothing is being done to address them. It is a disgrace that Port Security of Jamaica can feel comfortable paying officers the same salary which existed six years ago.”

She opined that a contingency clause in the contract makes them wary of striking as they could end up losing their jobs.

“If we strike, they bring in private security and get rid of us,” she said.

“We cannot just leave a location because of what the act included at the formation said,” she added, making reference to the fact that the port has to be manned at all times.

The section of the act relating to that aspect states: “Port Security of Jamaica is established primarily to secure the entry/exit to prevent the trafficking of illicit drugs and other contraband and to restrict the passage of unauthorised persons to restricted areas.”

CHRONIC SHORTAGE

Another security officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, ‘Alex’ (not his real name), concurs with Nancy and likened the situation to George Orwell’s novel that is widely used in secondary-level literature.

“The whole officer corps is frustrated. When the frustration boils over, they just walk off the location and go home,” Alex related. “This results in chronic shortage of officers and no recruiting to fill the vacancies. Animal Farm all over again. We produce the milk but get none to drink.”

The Gleaner has been trying to get a response from Port Security’s Managing Director, Delzeita Taylor, since last Tuesday, April 19, and called at 10:30 a.m. At that time, Taylor answered her phone and promised to “get back in touch” because she was going into a meeting.

Then on Wednesday, April 20, Arthur Adlam, operations manager of Port Security, spoke with The Gleaner and took notes on the complaints of the officers, promising to discuss them with management and the union.

“Let me record the complaints you’re informing me about, and I will deal with them in a meeting with management and get back to you,” he said.

The Gleaner reached out to Adlam on Friday, April 22, and was instructed to speak with the Managing Director, Taylor.

Effort was made to contact Taylor on Friday at 2:51 p.m., but calls to her cell phone went unanswered. Then at 2:56 p.m., messages were sent to her phone via Whatsapp messenger. However, up to press time, there was no response.

Further, the workers are of the opinion that the union does not represent their interest, thus adding to their frustration.

Kurt Fletcher, the National Workers Union supervisor, said he is aware of the workers’ view but challenged that notion.

“More could be done, but were it not for us, they would be even more victimised. We have prevented much exploitation of the officers,” Fletcher commented.

The union representative also shared that coming out of the recent meeting, a number of improvements have been recommended.

“There will be an increase in salaries, plus some allowances. The work week will be 40 hours, with a maximum of 10 hours overtime, for which they will be paid,” Fletcher stated.

“A key decision is that of recruitment to fill the 300 vacancies. (It) will begin as soon as the agreement is signed. I will not be sitting down and allowing the recruitment decision to be just talk. It is very important to the sanity of the officers,” Fletcher noted.

leon.jackson@gleanerjm.com