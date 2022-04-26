St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation honours first mayor of Black River

THE ST Elizabeth Municipal Corporation commemorated the centenary anniversary of the birth of the first mayor of Black River, John Hylton Delisford (JHD) Parchment, in a memorial ceremony held in its Jeremy Palmer/Everton Fisher Council Chamber in the town on Friday.

In his opening remarks at the memorial ceremony, chairman of the municipality and current Mayor of Black River, Derrick Sangster, hailed Parchment as an exceptional human being.

“He was a true son of this our beloved parish of St Elizabeth, and he served us well, blazing a trail of commitment and dedicated service not only here in the parish, but indeed to our country, Jamaica,” Sangster said recently during the commemoration at its April month council meeting.

“He has bequeathed to us all a legacy worthy of emulation and of honour, and so our commemoration of his life of service to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth celebrated on April 5, 2022, is but a small token of our gratitude which we, today, extend to his family and to others.

“JHD Parchment’s life was a life of love extended to his family, friends, parishioners, and countrymen, and so today, we remember him, and we salute him,” Sangster said, before presenting a citation of honour to Parchment’s family.

In her remarks, Custos of St Elizabeth, Beryl Rochester, also paid tribute to the life and work of Parchment and noted the legacy he had left behind for his family and parish.

Several councillors also paid tributes to Parchment, and to further mark the occasion, JHD Parchment First Mayor of Black River Memorial Day Awards were presented to the Black River Hospital, the St Elizabeth police division, Newell High School, and The Newell People’s Co-operative Bank for outstanding contribution to the development of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and the parish.

Parchment was born on April 5, 1922, in Newcombe Valley, St Elizabeth, and gave over 60 years of service to Jamaica in various fields of engagement. He was elected to the St Elizabeth Parish Council in 1947 at the age of 25 years and served as the first mayor of Black River from 1971 to 1973.

He was awarded the Order of Distinction, Officer Class, in October 2006 for his outstanding contribution to rural development, governance, and local government.

Parchment died on November 23, 2006, at the age of 84.

