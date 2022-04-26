Statutory declaration case of former MP Horace Dalley put off

Former Member of Parliament Horace Dalley, who was summoned to court for failing to file his statutory declaration, had his case put off to July 15 because he is ill.

The case was mentioned today in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Attorney-at-law Charles Ganga-Singh, who is representing Dalley, apologised to the court for his absence.

Ganga-Singh, in applying for an adjournment, told the court that Dalley's absence was due to the fact that he was sick.

Dalley was served with a summons in March for breaching the Integrity Commission Act.

He is accused of failing to file his statutory declaration for the period 2020 to 2021.

