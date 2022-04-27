Caribbean countries urged to boost investments in agri-food systems

A call has been made to increase investments in agri-food systems, regional food production and to develop targeted initiatives to resolve bottlenecks to import reduction.

A recent study of over 6,000 households across 22 countries and territories found that 2.8 million persons in the English-speaking Caribbean are estimated to be food insecure, a reality caused by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is among five recommendations made by the World Food Programme (WFP) in its Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security & Livelihoods Impact Survey for February 2022, launched on Tuesday.

WFP reasoned that heavy import dependency among most Caribbean economies on fuel, food products and agricultural inputs means that global changes in oil, shipping and commodity prices will further drive inflationary trends.

With the Ukraine crisis further impacting global food prices, the humanitarian organisation said CARICOM's call to reduce imports by 25 percent by 2025 is more important than ever.

The Caribbean region is also being encouraged to accelerate initiatives on digital transformation and data to promote food systems and food security.

"Increase digital connectivity and digital services, including investing in open access and real-time data on market prices and climate information services, as well as promoting access of small producers to digital technologies and innovations," WFP said.

WFP, which is the food assistance branch of the United Nations, urged Caribbean countries to develop and expand creative initiatives to increase demand for local foods.

In the same light, it said encouraging healthy diets will aid in combating non-communicable diseases and obesity, while supporting local and sustainable agricultural production.

Another recommendation is for countries to advocate for tailored financing terms, develop innovative risk-informed financing options and accelerate efforts to access climate finance.

WFP explained that multi-dimensional vulnerability data is critical in supporting Caribbean governments to access concessional development financing.

"To mitigate the financial impact of future shocks, develop new disaster risk finance instruments tailored to the risks facing Caribbean states, and particularly small islands, as part of a risk-layered approach," it added.

The WFP also recommended an expansion social protection and social services and an investment in systems to respond to future shocks.

"Protect and expand social assistance and services, review benefit values in light of inflation and increase the overall efficiency of national social protection programmes and systems," the report said.

