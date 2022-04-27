Cops seize gun in Mexico, Gregory Park

The seizure of an illegal gun in Mexico, Gregory Park in Portmore brings to 19 the number of illegal firearms recovered by the St Catherine South police this year.

That represents a 26 per cent increase on the 15 guns seized for the corresponding period in 2021.

The latest seizure was made about 10 p.m. on Tuesday during the search of premises.

It was revealed that the 12-gauge shotgun was discovered in the crime-plagued community.

No arrest was made.

Acting commander for the St Catherine South Police Division, Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, is urging residents to provide more information for law enforcers to flush out criminals.

"In an effort to rid the communities of illegal guns and drugs, we have intensified the fight against the criminals,'' Nicholson told The Gleaner.

"While we are getting some level of success, there is still a need for community cooperation to help the police in the overall fight against crime."

- Rasbert Turner

