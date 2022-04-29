WESTERN BUREAU:

The operator of the Chances Rehabilitation Centre in Rejoin, Hanover, who is before the courts for operating the facility without a licence, has said that it has been a struggle trying to get her nursing home approved by the health ministry.

“For 15 years, I have been trying to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health ... . For some reason, it just never goes in my favour. So it will look to the public like I am just operating and skipping and hopping, and it can’t be so,” Natalee Reid told The Gleaner yesterday after the case brought against her by the Hanover Health Services was mentioned in the Sandy Bay Courthouse.

“It’s been a lot of stress, a lot of blood, sweat and tears, all for taking care of these people, and I just want to get it right. That’s what I want to do,” she said.

She admitted that there were a number of issues at the facility.

“The place at Rejoin is never going be passed. It just will never be passed because of how it’s built, the availability of bathrooms, no running water, and this and that. I can’t fix those things because it’s not my place,” she conceded, adding that she is currently looking at relocating the operations once more, having previously been at Chigwell after initially moving from St James.

When the case, which arose out of two years of haggling between the parties, was mentioned yesterday, Reid informed presiding judge C. Barnett-Plunkett that she did not have an attorney.

After being asked by what date Reid hoped to have legal representation settled, she was then advised of a new date of May 12 and bound over until then.

Chances Rehabilitation Centre is one of three health facilities reportedly operating in Hanover and not in compliance with recommended health standards.

Reid told The Gleaner that her facility now has 15 clients – 12 males and three females – down from the 37 persons resident at the facility when it initially moved to Hanover. She said that some former clients had returned to their families, while some have recovered from their ailments.

She is hoping that, with a lawyer by her side, she will be able to get things sorted soon.

Nevertheless, she has already identified two possible alternative locations, which she did not disclose, and is currently in negotiations with the proprietors.

She is hoping that, by the next court date, she can announce the relocation of the facility to a more appropriate place and tender a new application for licensing.

Hanover’s chief public health inspector, Patricia Hall-Patterson, told The Gleaner that the Hanover Health Services will keep insisting that all facilities in the parish live up to set standards and be properly licensed.

She noted that the other two health facilities reportedly operating illegally in the parish have also been served with notices – one with a closure notice and the other will be dragged before the courts if it continues to flout the regulations.

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com