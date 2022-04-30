First Global Bank warns against fraudsters

First Global Bank is warning its customers to be on alert for fraudsters.

In an advisory on Friday, the bank indicated that unscrupulous characters have taken advantage of the similarity between its customer support telephone number and an individual’s mobile phone number.

It says these individuals have developed a scheme pretending to be members of the bank’s customer care team and defrauding customers who inadvertently call 876-225-5342 instead of its legitimate 888-224-5342 toll-free number.

In fake interactions, the fraudsters have been asking customers to disclose their card details, the bank disclosed.

It says its security team is taking steps to remove this threat.

It is encouraging customers to be aware of best practices for banking card security:

• FGB will never ask for your full 16 -digit card number to verify your account, expiry date or CVV (3-digit number on the back of your card):

• You must never provide your card expiry date and CVV to verify your account over the phone.

