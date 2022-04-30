Jurors being urged to show up for court

The Court Administration Division is appealing to Jamaicans to play their part in the administration of justice by showing up for jury duty.

Reports from the division indicate low juror turnout, specifically in the parishes of Kingston & St Andrew, St James, Clarendon and St Catherine, which have resumed jury trials.

Jurors are selected from all parishes and the number selected will vary depending on the number of matters before that Circuit.

Director of Client Services, Communications and Information at the division, Kadiesh Fletcher, said while the turnout has been low, the courts have been able to empanel and proceed with matters set for jury trials.

“While this is the case, we continue to encourage persons who have been selected to go to the respective courts to which they were summoned,” Fletcher told JIS News.

Jury duty remains an important part of the system of Justice in Jamaica and Fletcher said this means that accused persons, where the legislation does not prescribe otherwise, have their matters determined by a jury of their peers.

“A jury is comprised of ordinary Jamaicans who hear the evidence in court and determine the person's guilt or innocence. A matter that is to be heard by a jury cannot proceed without jurors and this is why jury duty is important,” she said.

In Jamaica, the Jury Duty Act stipulates who qualifies to serve.

Any Jamaican, living in the country, between the ages of 18 and 69, who has a Tax Registration Number (TRN) or is registered to vote, can be selected for jury duty.

“Jury duty presents the opportunity for persons to learn about the court systems and help their fellow citizens get justice,” she said.

The division is responsible for issuing summons to persons for jury duty.

Summons are issued to the police for distribution to selected citizens who are expected to report to the court specified in the summons, on the date stipulated.

It serves to restructure the institutional framework through which administrative services are provided to the courts and further strengthen judicial independence.

