Skilled workers wanted

WESTERN BUREAU:

With the projection of approximately 1,500 tradesmen and labourers needed for phase one of the construction of the Princess Hotels and Resorts in Green Island, Hanover, Morland Wilson, the member of parliament (MP) for Western Westmoreland, is appealing to residents of the parish to capitalise on the employment opportunities available.

Construction has started on the $500-million five-star Grand Luxury Princess Hotels and Resorts at Industry Cove in Green Island and upon completion of the three hotel properties, close to 3,000 people are expected to be directly employed.

Wilson, whose constituency covers the resort town of Negril, which is close to Green Island where the Princess resort is being built, has urged qualified tradesmen and those interested in becoming certified to register with their respective MPs to take up jobs both at the Princess project and at other major hotels and state-funded capital projects.

He said given the surge in the construction industry, himself, along with the two other MPs in Westmoreland, are working with Homer Davis, minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister, to identify persons who are willing to work in the construction industry.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are currently in need of masons, tilers, welders, carpenters, scaffolding specialists, all of whom we have jobs for as we speak,” said Wilson, who was addressing residents of the parish at a function on Friday.

TRAINING AND CERTIFICATION

“I, therefore, use this medium to invite persons who are interested in getting work, to visit your member of parliament’s office – myself, George Wright (Central Westmoreland) and Daniel Lawrence (Eastern Westmoreland).

“We are also exploring training and certification for persons who are interested in working but are uncertified,” he informed.

With seven major developments on the horizon along the north-western coast, including Princess Resort and the 700-room RIU hotel in Coopers Pen, Trelawny, Wilson argued that because of the shift in the labour market, it was now critical for the country to retool and certify its human capital.

“As the job market changes, the prospects of our youths getting jobs diminishes. This will, undoubtedly, lead to frustration, disillusionment and hopelessness for some of our young people and will drive social unrest, compel some into depression and some into migration,” he added.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com