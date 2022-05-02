Farmers’ market with a difference

Glancing to my left as I entered what I knew to be the regular spot for the hosting of the monthly farmers’ market by the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society on Friday, I did a double take. Seated around a table covered with books, some even placed on the ground, were two young men.

When I enquired of president of the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies, Albert ‘Jack’ Green, he smiled before assuring me that this was consistent with the organisation’s mandate to provide nourishment for the mind and soul, as well as body. He explained that by providing information, some of which related to the care and uses of plants, these participants were adding another dimension to the farmers’ market concept.

NOT TO BE TOLERATED

What would not be tolerated, Green insisted, was the inclusion of imported items, since this was inconsistent with the promoting of food security and nutrition, especially at a time when the cost of fresh vegetables and fruit could be trending up.

He said it helped that people saw Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr picking up items at the market, which is located on the same compound as his office. The Gleaner also encountered special adviser to the minister, Bindley Sangster, buying ground provisions; and Michael Pryce, director of the Agriculture Marketing Information Division, carefully making his way to his vehicle with two flats of eggs in hand.

The monthly event has grown over time, according to Green, who cited the safe environment where a wide array of agricultural produce may be purchased, and those who have the time to check around can find bargains. The Gleaner team was sorely tempted to purchase some fresh-looking cauliflower going for $300 a pound, but was happy when I didn’t, as I found some, just as enticing at a nearby stall for $250 a pound.

My most interesting interaction, however, was with Desiree Nicholson from the Jack Allen Farmers Group in Woodford, St Andrew, whose table was chock-full of potted plants, with some lovely ripe bananas, mangoes and Irish potatoes to the side of the table. She explained that not having enough farm produce to justify the venture, she was quite happy to stock up on her plants.

Upon asking about the care of a begonia plant which I had mistaken for an African violet, she explained that it loved calcium, which she delivered by diluting any kind of milk with water and then pouring over the plant. Even without me uttering a word, she knew I didn’t believe anything she had said.

“When I give this plant calcium it spreads out more. The leaves get bigger and it blooms a lot, stays quite nice and healthy,” she declared, in all seriousness.

Talk about a farmers’ market with a heck of a difference.

