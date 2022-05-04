Former PNP senator Paul Miller remembered a "devoted patriot"

Former People's National Party (PNP) senator, Paul Miller, is being remembered as a devoted patriot and a stickler for youth involvement.

Miller died at hospital on Tuesday, after complaining of feeling unwell.

Former PNP general secretary, Paul Burke, met Miller in the early 1970s.

“He was president of the Jamaica Youth Council. They vigorously protested all the way up to February 1972, about the fact that young people were disenfranchised from voting. For that 1972 election, no one under 24 could vote, even though the prescribed voting age was 21 and the Jamaica Youth Council was very active in exposing and protesting it,” Burke recalled.

He said Miller was active in the PNP until the 1990s, not necessarily in a leadership capacity but on assignments.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“He was a very pleasant, casual, easy to get along with person. He was liked throughout the party and was someone who was generally agreeable and certainly he was progressive in his speech and action,” Burke shared.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.