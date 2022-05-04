McKenzie hails late former MoBay mayor a "powerful" leader

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie has hailed former Montego Bay Mayor Cecil Donaldson Sr who died today as an "effective" and “powerful” leader.

Donaldson served as mayor of the St James capital while he was a councillor for the Glendevon Division.

Donaldson made a “significant contribution” to Montego Bay, for which he was recognised with the naming of the St James Municipal Corporation building in his honour, McKenzie said in a statement this evening.

“Cecil Donaldson's example and influence was widely felt, not least by his son, Noel, who himself entered representational politics at the local level, and also served as Mayor of Montego Bay,” he said.

He added: “Mayor Donaldson's life was well-lived, and he has bequeathed a positive legacy to western Jamaica and to the system of local government.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.