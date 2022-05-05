Miss Universe Jamaica empowers Ocho Rios High students

Miss Universe Jamaica 2021 Daena Soares brought the message of the importance of children expressing themselves as Ocho Rios High School launched its slate of activities for Child Month on Monday.

Emphasising the theme for Child Month, ‘Listen Up, Children’s Voices Matter’, Soares encouraged the students to use their voices for good.

“Every single one of your here, not only do you have a voice in the literal sense and figurative sense, but it matters; what you have to say matters, what you care about matters,” she told the students, who were quite keen to listen to the beauty queen.

YOUR VOICE

She added, “Your voice is enough. The truth is, even though you may feel small, maybe you’re a little fish in a big pond, your voice is enough to carry you to big places. It’s enough to carry you to big dreams; it’s enough to carry you to university, to college. Whatever it is you wish to do, it is enough to carry you there.”

After speaking to the students on the morning shift, Soares returned with an edited version of her presentation for those on the afternoon shift, ensuring that the vast majority of the over 2,300 students on roll got the message.

Soares later told The Gleaner that she was happy to have brought the message to the students.

According to her, “I think that being in this role, sometimes it makes people a bit more receptive of things, but I’m honoured to be in this facet to advocate to these kids. Students in general don’t realise the power that they have. A lot of the times, especially in our culture, we kind of dampen the rights that they have; and the fact that their voices do matter, especially in the large spaces, especially with the pandemic going on as well. So, I think it’s important to be in these roles, in these spaces, reminding kids that even though they’re just a kid, they have the right to use that voice, and use it for something good.”

Principal Marvin Clowson was happy to have had the reigning Miss Universe Jamaica addressing the students, noting that the impact went beyond just delivering the message of Child Month.

“I think the message would have been received far much easier because someone almost in their age group, a little bit older than they, would have been the bearer and the presenter of the message,” Clowson said.

SO HAPPY

“One of the reasons why I am so happy for this today [is] the mere fact that they are just coming from out of being locked down for nearly two years and the psychosocial support that they would have gotten this afternoon, having somebody here in the form of Miss Universe Jamaica Miss Soares, I am sure it will make a big difference in terms of how they go from here.”

Head girl Denclelee Martin and head boy McKale Campbell both hailed the impact that Soares’ presence had on them and the rest of the student population.

“Her presence here today was very, very, very good; very welcoming and warm. Her being here and her speaking really empowered us as students,” Martin said.

“Coming from somebody so young, I do believe that the message really impacted the students,” Campbell added.

Miss Universe Jamaica franchise holder Mark McDermott told The Gleaner that the partnership between Ocho Rios High and Miss Universe Jamaica stretches back to 2017. He said the collaboration will continue later in May, when Miss Universe Jamaica North East Trudy-Ann Peart will visit the school during their Career Day activities.

