District Constable charged with assault of woman in Westmoreland

Police District Constable Kimarlo Woodstock has been charged in relation to an assault on a woman in Westmoreland.

Woodstock was taken to court on Tuesday, by way of summons, to answer a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge was a result of the investigation and recommendation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The alleged assault happened at a house in Negril, Westmoreland in March 2020.

The woman was treated at the Savanna-la-mar Hospital for injuries sustained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Woodstock was bound over by the Westmoreland Parish Court.

The next court date is set for May 24.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.