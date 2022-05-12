District Constable charged with assault of woman in Westmoreland
Police District Constable Kimarlo Woodstock has been charged in relation to an assault on a woman in Westmoreland.
Woodstock was taken to court on Tuesday, by way of summons, to answer a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The charge was a result of the investigation and recommendation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The alleged assault happened at a house in Negril, Westmoreland in March 2020.
The woman was treated at the Savanna-la-mar Hospital for injuries sustained.
Woodstock was bound over by the Westmoreland Parish Court.
The next court date is set for May 24.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.