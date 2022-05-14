Grenadians to vote on June 23

CMC – Grenadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell Saturday night announced June 23 as the date for general elections as his ruling New National Party (NNP) seeks a third consecutive term in office.

Nomination Day will be June 1.

The last general election was held in 2018.

The NNP swept the polls in the last two general elections, winning all 15 seats in the Parliament with Mitchell, 75, one of the longest serving heads of government in the Caribbean Community already signaling that this would be his last general election as leader of the party.

The NNP will face a challenge from the main opposition National Democratic Congress, which is contesting the elections with young attorney, Dickon Mitchell, at the helm.

More to come.

