Hanover Infirmary listed as Labour Day project for 2022

WITH LABOUR Day 2022 just days away, it has been revealed that Hanover’s Labour Day project for this year will be at the Hanover Infirmary.

Mayor of Lucea and Chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), Sheridan Samuels, made the announcement at the May monthly meeting of the HMC, while calling for support of the parish project, and for persons to do as many other community projects as possible.

“Based on discussions we have had in groups for the mayors (across the island), as it relates to the main project across the municipalities (for Labour Day 2022), it has been decided that the project that we should take on is at the infirmaries. So we (in Hanover) are going to do our main Labour Day project at the Hanover Infirmary, in keeping with those discussions,” Samuels pointed out.

The Gleaner has learnt that the theme for Labour Day 2022 is ‘Mek Jamaica Cris and Clean; reigniting a nation for greatness’.

REFURBISH AND RESTORE

Pointing out that the plan is to refurbish and restore the original function of an area which was formerly used as a ward for residents at the Hanover Infirmary, but is now being used as a storeroom for disaster emergency supplies, Samuels was upbeat that such a move will not only offer more space for residents at the facility, but also help to accommodate the social cases that are now proving to be burdensome at the Noel Holmes Hospital.

“The area that we are looking at in this parish is really to take on the old ward that they have there, because of the number of social cases that they have at the Noel Holmes Hospital. As such, I think it is really good for us to see if we can get that ward up to speed at the infirmary,” Samuels stated.

Although he did not have an estimated cost for the project readily available, Samuels told The Gleaner that the scope of work to be carried out at the Hanover Infirmary and should not cost a lot of money.

HEALTH CARE FOR LESS FORTUNATE

“If we can get that space back in operation as a ward, we will be able to take care of the health of more unfortunate persons from within this parish,” he stated.

He noted that work to convert the proposed area into a ward will not be completed on Labour Day. However, the plan is to continue the work, with a view to completing it before the end of the year.

“It will not be completed on Labour Day. We will do the cleaning out and other things, but in terms of the technical rehabilitative work, that will come after. But we want to get it done as soon as possible, even before the end of the year,” Samuels emphasised.

The mayor appealed for the usual support from the general public and businesses across Hanover, even while acknowledging that there will still be several other community projects taking place within the parish for Labour Day 2022.

