Damage from fire at China Express estimated at $40 million

Fire fighters have placed a preliminary estimate for damage caused by a fire at the China Express Restaurant in the upscale Market Place complex in St Andrew at $40 million.

Acting deputy superintendent at the York Park Fire Station, Courtney Thompson, said fire fighters responded to a call about the incident at 5:53 a.M.

He said one unit from the Half-Way Tree fire station initially responded to the situation, however, based on the magnitude of the fire, two additional units were requested from York Park.

It took some 21 fire fighters to extinguish the blaze.

Thompson said the structure is partially damaged and no injuries were reported.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigations are continuing to determine the cause of the fire.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @Jamaica leaner and on Face book @Gleaner Jamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.