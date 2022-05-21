Fire fighters assess damage following fire at Market Place this morning

Fire fighters are still on scene at the upscale Market Place complex on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew cooling down and assessing damage following a fire at the facility about 9:00 this morning.

It's not yet clear where the fire began and the extent of the damage.

The complex houses several restaurants and other establishments.

The Gleaner is tracking the story.

