Update| JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series: Seville shatters personal best in 100m; Thompson-Herah wins 100m and 200m

Oblique Seville recorded a massive personal best to win the men's 100 metre final at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the National Stadium this evening.

Seville, who is coached by Glen Mills at the Racers Track Club, won the event in 9.86 seconds to shatter his previous best of a flat 10.00 seconds.

He is now the fastest Jamaican in the world and the second man in the world behind Ferdinand Omanyala from Kenya, who has run 9.85 seconds this year.

Conroy Jones was second behind Sevillein 10.14 seconds, and Emmanuel Archibald was third in 10.20.

Meanwhile, Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women's 100 metres in 10.94 seconds ahead of Remona Burchell, who finished in 11.31 seconds.

The double Olympic sprint champion returned to the track 45 minutes later to win the women's 200 metres in 22.55 seconds.

