Students at Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf get computer room

The St James-based Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf was today empowered with the capacity to more effectively train its hearing-impaired students for the workforce with the installation of a new computer room.

The computer room has been equipped with three desktop computers, three desks and chairs, and a printer for use by the approximately 40 students enrolled at the 32-year-old facility, which is situated in the Granville community.

Today's installation work, along with refurbishing and beautification activities at the school, were done in collaboration with Marlene Malahoo Forte, the Member of Parliament for St James West Central, and members of the Jamaica Defence Force.

It was one of the NCB Foundation's three projects for this year's Labour Day celebration, which is being held under the national theme 'Reigniting a Nation for Greatness.'

The other two outreach projects took place at Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf in Papine, St Andrew and Woodlawn School of Special Education in Manchester.

All three projects were undertaken by the NCB Foundation under its theme 'Digital Deeds for Special Needs.'

Michelle Cunningham, Brand Management Officer for the NCB Foundation, explained that the group wanted to make a special outreach effort to empower members of Jamaica's special needs community.

"With the passing of the Disabilities Act, it is something where we as an institution are trying to be inclusive with everything we do," said Cunningham, referencing the law which came into effect on February 14 this year.

The school's principal Rhonda Hamilton-Davis thanked the NCB Foundation for making it easier for the deaf community to be integrated into the workforce through digital technology.

- Christopher Thomas

