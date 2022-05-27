CARICOM, UNFPA launch regional network to improve support for survivors of GBV

A more coordinated approach to the provision of services for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) is expected in the region with the establishment of an Essential Services Package (ESP) Community of Practice (CoP) initiative.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) hosted a regional launch of the programme on Tuesday, May 24, in Trinidad and Tobago.

The ESP/CoP is the first GBV-coordinated mechanism of its kind in the Caribbean and aims to provide greater access to essential-service providers such as healthcare workers and police with adequate training and resources to survivors of GBV.

In her remarks at the opening, Alison Drayton, director of the UNFPA SubRegional Office of the Caribbean, highlighted that GBV disproportionately affects women and girls. She said that “while prevention lies mainly at the perpetrator’s hands, a number of these incidents (including deaths) can be prevented by service providers, who, with the proper training and resources, will be able to mitigate risks, protect survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes”.

She highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to brainstorm ideas, develop effective solutions, exchange good practices, adopt global standards, and facilitate South-South cooperation in the prevention and response to GBV and noted that the ESP CoP would provide an avenue for that.

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Dr Douglas Slater, assistant secretary general for human and social development at the CARICOM Secretariat in his opening remarks commended the Spotlight Initiative’s project, noting that it is a practical tool for countries setting a clear pathway on how to ensure the provision and coordination of quality services for victims of gender-based violence.

Peter Cavendish, European Union ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, reiterated the importance of coordinating efforts in order to eliminate violence against women and girls. “This pervasive and complex problem needs a multisectoral response from our governments. That is why the European Union has welcomed the creation of a regional community of practice around essential services to be provided to all women and girls who have experienced or are experiencing gender-based violence including health, psychological, social, and justice services.”

Sharon Clark-Rowley, First Lady of Trinidad and Tobago, gave the keynote address.

“Today’s event represents an important milestone for the Caribbean,” she said. She further added that “we have a responsibility to protect those women and children who are most vulnerable. We must be our sister’s keepers”.

The ESP CoP is being established under the European Union-funded Regional Spotlight Initiative, which seeks to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.