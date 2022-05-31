Immigration Corner | IELTS exam is killing me

Dear Miss Powell,

I am an accountant and I want to move to Canada to be with my family, but the IELTS exam is killing me. I have taken the exam four times and I can’t seem to get a good-enough grade to apply under the express entry programme. I am just horrible at doing exams. I do well enough in speaking, but can’t get over six for writing, listening, or reading. Is there any way I can become a permanent resident of Canada without sitting the exam? Someone said I should try the school route. What do you think? Can that work? Thank you for your help.

– AO

Dear AO,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Most of Canada’s immigration programmes require that you prove your competence in at least one of Canada’s official languages. For English, the required language exam is the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), General Training examination, or the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Programme (CELPIP) – General Examination. For French, you would need to sit the TEF Canada: Test d’évaluation de français, or the TCF Canada: Test de connaissance du français.

The Express Entry manages the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, The Federal Skilled Trade Programme, The Canadian Experience Class, and some Provincial Nominee Programmes. To enter the express entry pool, you need at least one language result. You get a better comprehensive ranking score if you have both French and English.

This means that, if you are trying to qualify via one of these programmes, you must get a minimum score of Canadian Language Benchmark 7 in reading, writing, listening, and speaking for your application to be accepted into the pool.

Although seven is the pass mark, you should note that these programmes are very competitive, and applicants are given a score based on their overall profile. One of the easiest ways to ensure you qualify is to score a minimum of 8.5 in each category, paying particular attention to reading and listening.

DO YOU NEED IELTS FOR STUDY?

If you are coming from an English-speaking country, most schools do not require that you present the language results. However, after you have completed your studies, and if your aim is to become a permanent resident, you will need to demonstrate your language ability. In essence, all roads lead back to the Express Entry portal.

After studying, you can apply for a postgraduate work permit to gain valuable Canadian work experience and apply under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) to live permanently in Canada. The work experience you have in Canada should fall within one of the approved National Occupational Classification (NOC) codes. NOC codes are used to classify jobs based on type of duties and the work a person does.

Under the CEC, you must meet the minimum language level of Canadian Language Benchmark 7 for NOC O or A jobs, or Canadian Language Benchmark 5 for NOC B jobs.

SPONSORSHIP

You indicated that you have family in Canada. Is this a spouse? If you have a spouse or child or another family member who qualifies to sponsor you, then you do not need to demonstrate your competence in English or French. However, you should note that you may be required to demonstrate your language ability if you choose to apply for citizenship.

There are other factors to consider when applying under the Express Entry system, such as your age, job offer or a provincial nominee. Even so, it is mandatory that you prove your language ability. I’m sorry you are having such a difficult time with the IELTS, but I recommend that you contact a Canadian immigration lawyer to provide you with additional tips on how to overcome this hurdle.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public. Submit your questions via www.deidrepowell.com or call 613.695.8777/876.922.4092 to schedule a Zoom/telephone consultation.