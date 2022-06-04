Lifeguard charged for St Ann machete attack

Twenty-five-year-old lifeguard Jeffery Shirley has been charged for injuring a man during a machete attack in Brown's Town, St Ann.

Shirley, who is from a Fairfiled in Montego Bay, St James, has been charged with wounding with intent.

His court date is not yet finalised.

The attack happened on the morning of December 04, 2021.

The police report that the complainant was walking along a roadway when he was pounced upon by the accused who was armed with a machete.

Shirley subsequently inflicted several wounds to the complainant's upper body.

The police were summoned and the complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted.

Shirley was later arrested.

