Bartlett hails direct AA flight from Austin, Texas to MBJ

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has hailed today's inaugural American Airlines flight from Austin, Texas in the United States to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Bartlett was among government officials who were in attendance to greet the 66 arriving passengers and crew.

The flight will operate once weekly on Saturdays.

In welcoming the flight, Bartlett indicated that “summer 2022 will be the strongest summer that Jamaica's tourism has ever seen, exceeding 2019 figures.”

American Airlines said it is excited about the addition of the new service.

“After the major decline in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am particularly pleased to see a brand new service launched, expanding our ability to move and connect people, as aviation traffic steadily climbs,” said Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw.

“This important new route will certainly provide greater convenience for travellers between South-Western USA and Jamaica, and also serves to reinforce AA's longstanding position as Jamaica's number one carrier,” said Audley Deidrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Airports Authority of Jamaica.

