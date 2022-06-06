Decomposing body found in bushes

Investigators from the St Catherine North police division have found the decomposing body of a man believed to be that of a missing taxi operator.

He is Noel Barrett, 50, otherwise called Dave of a Spanish Town, St Catherine address.

Reports are that about 4:30 pm today, the police were called to an area near the Old Harbour Road round-about after passersby stumbled upon the body in bushes.

Investigators are yet to officially identify the body.

The police also revealed that Barrett's Toyota Probox motor vehicle was discovered scrapped near Eltham Park in Spanish Town.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.